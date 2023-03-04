 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple cloud chief Michael Abbott to step down : Report

Mar 04, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Michael Abbott joined a growing list of senior officials who have departed the iPhone maker recently,

Apple Inc's head of cloud services Michael Abbott is leaving the company, joining a growing list of senior officials who have departed the iPhone maker recently, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

EU antitrust regulators on February 28 narrowed their case against Apple, saying its App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options violate the bloc’s rules against unfair trading conditions.

The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the 27-country European Union, dropped an earlier charge that targeted Apple’s rules which require developers to use its own in-app payment system.

The EU competition watchdog said Apple’s so-called ”anti-steering obligations” for developers are ”neither necessary nor proportionate for the provision of the App Store on iPhones and iPads and that they are detrimental to users of music streaming services on Apple’s mobile devices who may end up paying more”.