And we have a new bard: Twitter user's AI clock composes a poem every minute

A designer and blogger has created an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clock that composes poems every minute to tell time.

Matt Webb says he used popular ChatGPT bot as the base for the desk clock, which has an old E-Ink display, similar to Amazon's Kindle devices, and is powered by a small, single board Raspberry Pi PC.

Speaking to The Verge, Webb said the AI clock can generate short two-line rhymes every minute based on the current time. Webb has been using OpenAI's language model for a while now and got an idea that connected the two concepts.

Webb said the clock generates a single prompt on ChatGPT every minute and uses OpenAI's official API to display the response.

"The prompt instructs the AI to respond with two rhyming lines, and encourages it to be imaginative and profound,” said Webb.

The prompts also tell ChatGPT the current physical location of the clock, which means it can incorporate that into its poems. Webb shared these lines to drive home the point: "In cozy shelves, I do reside, / It’s nearly noon, the clock confides.”

Moneycontrol News