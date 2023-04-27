 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Meta says AI boosting traffic to Facebook and Instagram, An AI machine that determines the quality of food and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Representative Image)

Meta says buzz around AI driving traffic to Facebook and Instagram

Meta Platforms Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that AI was helping the company boost traffic to Facebook and Instagram and earn more in ad sales, as it forecast quarterly revenue well above analyst expectations.

An AI-based machine helps detect the quality of food in Maharashtra

The machine scans the food on the plate to identify the items. It then forms an estimate of the meal's nutritional value such as the food weight, protein, calories, carbs, and even its temperature.

Is AI the swan song for big businesses? 

Today more Americans work for big companies than for small ones. But AI could change that given how leading companies in the field like Midjourney having just 11 and OpenAI just 375 full time employees.

first published: Apr 27, 2023 07:00 pm