Acer Swift Go 14 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors: All you need to know

Acer has released a new consumer notebook in India. The Acer Swift Go 14 is a thin and light laptop that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and uses an upgraded cooling system for optimal performance.

Acer Swift Go 14 Price in India

The Acer Swift Go 14 features a starting price of Rs 62,990 in India. The Swift Go 14 is available for purchase through Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, Croma, and Amazon.

Acer Swift Go 14 Specifications

The Acer Swift Go 14 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series laptop processors. The Swift Go 14 can also accommodate up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop features an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and an air-inlet keyboard that expels heat to maintain cool temperatures. The notebook features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with a 86-percent screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, Acer’s ExaColor optimises display colours near D65 to deliver true colors and a better virtual experience. It also comes with Acer purified voice, with AI noise reduction, this feature suppresses background noise. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Connectivity options on the new Swift Go 14 include Wi-Fi 6E, a USB Type-C, USB- Type-A, and HDMI 2.1 port. The new Swift Go 14 is also thinner and lighter than ever before, weighing 1.25 kg and measuring 15.9mm thick. It also features quick battery charge technology that delivers up to 4 hours of battery life with a 30-minute of charge.

Carlsen Martin