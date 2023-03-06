 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Acer Swift Go 14 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors: All you need to know

Carlsen Martin
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

The Acer Swift Go 14 features a starting price of Rs 62,990 in India.

Acer has released a new consumer notebook in India. The Acer Swift Go 14 is a thin and light laptop that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and uses an upgraded cooling system for optimal performance.

Acer Swift Go 14 Price in India 

The Acer Swift Go 14 features a starting price of Rs 62,990 in India. The Swift Go 14 is available for purchase through Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, Croma, and Amazon.

Acer Swift Go 14 Specifications 