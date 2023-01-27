 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Future Beckons: India on the cusp of a healthcare revolution

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

GE HealthCare’s NEW HORAIZON 2.0 asked thought-provoking questions about the promise of technology and the future of Indian healthcare!

While India's healthcare sector still has a long way to go in providing easy access to quality, affordable healthcare to the Indian public, the pandemic showed us that when push comes to shove, the system can stretch to accommodate vast challenges.

Thanks to the launch of the COWIN app, for instance, India's Covid-19 vaccine roll out was exemplary. In a country of 1.4 billion people, even at a time of vaccine shortages, the roll out prioritized those with the greatest risk. There were no strings to pull, no connections to draw on. Simply wait your turn, book your slot, and go. No queues at the vaccine centres either.

India's healthcare sector also had other wins to report: a near overnight adoption of telemedicine, the National Digital Health Mission, and great strides in Make In India. All of which, combined with high smartphone and internet penetration are changing the way Indians perceive and receive healthcare.

India is also emerging as a global hub for the manufacture of medical devices, and increasingly becoming one of the world's most important medical tourism destinations. New-age technologies like AI and robotics are also improving accuracy and early diagnosis, in addition to extending the reach of our limited medical personnel into far flung corners of the country, creating enormous potential for remote treatment.