Core sector performance: Sequential growth to pick up even as YoY score may hit a bump

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

The benefit of favourable statistical base would wane for the remainder of FY23 because of which core sector output could tend to show lower growth on a YoY basis while improvement in domestic activity will aid sequential growth

India’s core sector output came back strongly in November with a year on year growth of 5.5 per cent after a dismal performance in October when the annualized growth stooped to a 20-month low of 0.9 per cent.

The growth in core sector, which comprises eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, refinery products, natural gas, electricity, cement, steel and fertilizer, was aided by an on-year expansion in five sectors. Out of these five sectors, double-digit growth was seen in cement, coal, electricity and steel while the growth in fertilizer sector was limited to mid-single digits.

At the same time, output of crude oil, natural gas and refinery products continue to slip lower.

“This robust show is surprising not just because it's a major pick-up in growth trajectory but also because growth is largely broad-based, with 5 out of 8 sectors recording a double-digit growth on YoY basis”, Manish Jain, Fund Manager, Coffee Can PMS, Ambit Asset Management, told Moneycontrol.

On a sequential basis, however, the growth in November remained flat.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ltd attributes the YoY growth to fewer holidays in November this year compared to last year period. “With fewer holidays relative to November 2021, the growth of the core sector output expectedly improved to 5.5 per cent in November 2022 from the marginal 0.9 per cent in October 2022, as the base effect reversed”, she said.