Will India face another power crisis this summer?

Sweta Goswami
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

In November, the coal ministry in a statement said it would augment coal supplies at TPPs to 45 million tonnes by March-end. However, data showed that maximum coal stock at TPPs hasn’t crossed 31-32 million tonnes so far. Also, logistics around coal supply will continue to be a major bottleneck, despite increase in coal production as well as railway lines for its transportation.

The power ministry is also expediting coal linkages under its SHAKTI policy, which provides coal linkages to power plants that lack fuel supply agreements through coal auctions.

It is only February and parts of India are already recording “markedly above normal” (5.1 degrees Celsius or more) maximum temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on February 27. As a result, India’s power demand has also increased substantially, forcing the government to tighten monitoring of coal supply at thermal power plants and ensure swift implementation of the SHAKTI (Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India) policy, among other measures.

The power ministry, without any delay this time, has already issued two significant orders. For one, it asked all coal-based power generators to mandatorily blend 6 percent imported coal, and two, it invoked section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, again so that all thermal plants using imported coal generate at their full capacity.

Last year, these orders were issued from May, by when the power crisis had already taken hold. In April-May 2022, many states in the country faced hours of outages because of an unrelenting surge in power demand due to heatwaves, rapid economic recovery and shortage of coal to generate power. This happened despite record coal production by Coal India in 2021-22 and authorities scrambled to manage demand amid dwindling coal supplies.

Coal transportation will continue to be the biggest challenge