Tax levied by states and union territories on electricity generation illegal: Centre

In a stern letter to all states and union territories (UTs), the central government has made it clear that any tax or duty levied by them on the generation of electricity is “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. Stating that some state governments are imposing a “water cess” on hydroelectric projects, the Centre directed all states and UTs to immediately withdraw any such tax or duty.

“It has come to the notice of the Government of India (Gol) that some state governments have imposed taxes/duties on the generation of electricity. This is illegal and unconstitutional. Any tax/duty on the generation of electricity, which encompasses all types of generation viz. thermal, hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, etc. is illegal and unconstitutional,” read the letter issued by the Ministry of Power to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs on April 25.

“ln light of the above constitutional provisions, no taxes/duties may be levied by any state under any guise on the generation of electricity and if any taxes/duties have been so levied, it may be promptly withdrawn,” it stated.

On March 16, the Himachal Pradesh assembly passed the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Bill, 2023. The Congress-led government in the hilly state, which has a number of hydropower projects, stated it will be levying a 10 paisa per cubic metre cess on projects with heads up to 30 metres, 25 paise on 30-60 metres, 35 paise on 60-90 metres, and 50 paise per cubic metre over 90 metres. This was opposed by the governments of neighbouring Haryana and Punjab.

Sweta Goswami