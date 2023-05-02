 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PowerWatch | India's peak power demand at 3-Year low amid cooler weather

Sweta Goswami
May 02, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

When it comes to shortage in meeting the peak demand, the May 1 deficit was the lowest in at least a decade as the deficit in 2015 and 2014 was as high as 5,058 MW and 3,242 MW respectively.

India experienced a peak power demand of 159.7 gigawatts (GW) on May 1, the lowest for this day in three years. The demand, which could not be met on the day, or the peak demand deficit, was 53 megawatts (MW), the lowest in a decade, according to data seen by Moneycontrol.

The reduction can be attributed to rains and thunderstorms in several parts of the country, leading to a drop in temperature that was lower than normal for this time of year. Normally, North India sees high temperatures and even heatwaves at this time, and the government had predicted the peak power demand to reach 230 GW this April.

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest bulletin states that several parts of India are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days, with some areas possibly affected by hailstorms. If such weather conditions continue, India's peak power demand will likely remain below the 200 GW mark for the rest of the week.

