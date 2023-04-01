 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power tariffs in Mumbai to go up 5-10% from April1

Sweta Goswami
Apr 01, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Power tariffs in Mumbai have been increased by 5-10 percent due to the rising cost of electricity generation, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has announced.

The increased tariffs will be applicable from April 1. Not just this, the MERC has also approved even steeper power tariff hikes for the next financial year (2024-25) that range from an average of 2.1 percent to 21 percent.

For residential consumers under state-owned discom Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL), which already has the highest electricity rates in Mumbai, bills will go up by 6 percent this year as well as in 2024-25. Industrial consumers can expect a marginal hike of 1 percent this year and 4 percent in 2024-25.

BEST residential customers will face a 6.19 percent hike for 2023-24 and 6.75 percent in 2024-25. For the industrial category, power tariffs will be up by 15.17 percent this financial year and 5.44 percent for 2024-25.