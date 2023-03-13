 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPower

Power Demand: NTPC subsidiary floats tender to buy 4 GW gas-based power for 'crunch period'

Sweta Goswami
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

As per the tender document reviewed by Moneycontrol, the last date for submission of bids is March 23. The minimum guaranteed offtake during the identified crunch period shall be 1209.6 MU. Any offer of less than 50 MW by a bidder will result into non- responsiveness of bid, it stated.

Private as well as state-owned gas-based power plants can bid in this tender. Only the centre-owned GBP plants of the NTPC are not included in the tender. (Representative image)

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), a subsidiary of India’s largest state-owned power generator NTPC Limited, has floated a tender for procurement of 4 gigawatt (GW) electricity from gas-based power (GBP) plants on competitive bidding basis to help the government meet the “crunch period”, projected from April 10 to May 16.

“This is the first time the government has come up with a concept like this. The procured gas-based power, which is usually expensive compared to the cost of electricity from thermal or solar plants, will be sold in the power exchanges by the NVVN. It will preferably be sold in the day-ahead market (DAM) so that there is a moderating effect in the clearing price. If there is any shortfall in realising the cost, NVVN will be supported by the Power System Development Fund (PSDF). The power might also be sold in the recently launched high-price market, but we’ll have to see if that situation arises,” said a senior official requesting anonymity.

Private as well as state-owned gas-based power plants can bid in this tender. Only the centre-owned GBP plants of the NTPC Limited are not included in the tender. This is because the government, in a separate direction, has already asked NTPC Ltd to ramp up power from its GBP plants so as to generate 5,000 megawatt (MW) in order to meet the impending surge in electricity demand. Of about 26,000 MW GBP plants in India, nearly 24,000 MW remain unutilised due to high gas prices.

ALSO READ: Will India face another power crisis this summer?