NTPC and NPCIL sign agreement for joint development of nuclear power plants

Sweta Goswami
May 01, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

Moneycontrol was the first to report about NTPC's plan to expand India's nuclear power projects. NTPC, India's largest power producer, aims to start generating 2,000 MW of nuclear energy by 2032, 4,200 MW by 2035 and eventually scale up to 20,000 MW by 2050.

NTPC Ltd. signed a supplementary joint venture (JV) agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) on May 1 for the development of nuclear power projects in the country.

“Initially, the JV company shall develop two pressurised heavy-water reactor (PHWR) projects - Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project (2x700 MW) and Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4x700 MW), which were identified as a part of fleet mode nuclear projects,” NTPC said in a statement.

