MC Exclusive | No inter-state transmission charges up to December 2055 for green hydrogen projects: Govt order

Sweta Goswami
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Production of 1 kg of green hydrogen requires 55-60 kWh of renewable energy. Therefore, a Rs 1/kWh increase in the delivered cost of RE would increase the production cost of green hydrogen by Rs 60 per kg (or $0.75/kg), the order accessed by Moneycontrol stated, explaining why the extension of waiver was necessitated.

The Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission on January 4, 2023.

The government has decided to levy no inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges on renewable energy (RE) used for the production of green hydrogen and its derivates up to December 2055, an order issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on April 5 stated. The decision has been taken to keep the overall cost of green hydrogen low in India as RE accounts for 65-70 percent of the cost of production of green hydrogen and its derivatives, senior MNRE officials told Moneycontrol.

Earlier, the government had allowed an ISTS charge waiver for 8 years with the cutoff date for commissioning of the green hydrogen or green ammonia unit being June 30, 2025. This meant if a green hydrogen production unit was ready by June 30, 2025, then it would be exempted from paying ISTS charges till June 2033.

With this order, the government has not only increased the cut-off date for the commissioning of green hydrogen units and that of its derivates by 5.5 years but has also extended the post-commissioning waived-off period from 8 to 25 years.

"It is proposed that no ISTS charges may be levied on RE used for green hydrogen and its derivatives, for units commissioned up to 31.12.2030. This waiver may be provided for a period of 25 years from the date of commissioning of such plants for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives. The waiver will be applicable to electricity generated from solar, wind and hydro energy sources including hydro-PSP (pumped storage plants) Battery Energy Storage systems or any hybrid combination of these technologies, provided that hydropower projects commissioned before March 2019 may not be eligible for the waiver," read the memorandum issued with the approval of Minister of Power and Renewable Energy, RK Singh.