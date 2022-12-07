 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to step up gas imports to address summer power demand

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST

Global gas markets are expected to remain tight next year as Russian pipeline gas supplies dwindle.

India has asked state-run firms to increase imports of natural gas in anticipation of higher power demand next summer, three government sources said, aiming to avoid repeating a power crisis in April that was its worst in more than six years.

While the share of natural gas in India's power generation was just 1.5% this year, down from 3.3% in 2019 due to limited local availability and high global prices, the authorities see it as a crucial stop-gap power source for crunch times, especially when intense summer heat drives up air conditioning use.

An unrelenting heatwave this year sparked unprecedented electricity use in April, when power demand outstripped estimates by more than 7% and led to widespread power outages. Temperaratures typically start rising in most parts of India around mid-March and remain elevated until early June.

The Indian government has asked the country's largest gas distributor, state-run GAIL (India) Ltd, to increase supplies to power plants during the summer months, two of the sources said.

India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd has also been asked to have up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of gas-fired power plants – more than half of its capacity – ready to produce at full capacity if needed next year to address peak summer demand, two of the sources said.

GAIL and NTPC did not immediately reply to a request for comment.