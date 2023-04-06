 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to get 7,000 MW from nuclear power by 2031 as govt grants bulk approval to reactors

Sweta Goswami
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

As per the Central Electricity Authority data, till March 2022, India had an installed nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW, which is just 2 percent of the total energy (thermal, hydro, renewables) mix in the country.

The government has given approvals to install 10 nuclear reactors to meet the country's growing power demand, Union Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh told the Parliament on April 5.

These reactors will be set up in ‘fleet mode’ progressively by the year 2031 at a cost of Rs. 1,05,000 crores. A total of 7,000 megawatts (MW) or 7 gigawatts (GW)  is expected from these reactors. The 10 reactors will be installed at four locations - two each at Kaiga (Karnataka), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Chutka (Madhya Pradesh), while four will be at Mahi Banswara (Rajasthan).

Moneycontrol was the first to report on February 13 about the government's plan to set up nuclear reactors at Chutka and Mahi Banswara. These nuclear projects will be implemented through ASHVINI - a joint venture between NTPC Ltd and Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL). The approximate cost of the Chutka plant will be Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore for the Mahi Banswara plant.

