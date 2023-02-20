 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India re-imposes emergency clause; imported coal-based power plants to run at full capacity

Sweta Goswami
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST

On January 9, 2023, Moneycontrol first reported that the previous such order under Section 11 of the Electricity Act lapsed on December 31, 2022, after being extended from October 31, 2022. The latest order would mean at least 15 ICBs will have to operate at their full capacity until further notice.

The Centre has re-imposed the emergency clause of the Electricity Act, 2003, asking all imported coal-based (ICB) power plants in India to operate and generate power at their full capacity in the ensuing summer months. The government has taken this decision as the peak power demand is expected to touch 229 gigawatt (GW) in April, according to an order issued by the ministry of power late on February 20.

“To ensure availability of electricity to meet the anticipated demand, the generation from ICB plants needs to be increased. Accordingly, in larger public interest, for ensuring optimum generation from ICB plants, directions are issued under Section-11 of the Electricity Act, 2003 that all ICB power plants shall operate and generate power to their full capacity. Where the imported coal based plant is under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) the resolution professional shall take steps to make it functional,” read the order issued by the power ministry. Moneycontrol has a copy of the order.

On January 9, 2023, Moneycontrol first reported that the previous such order under Section 11 of the Electricity Act lapsed on December 31, 2022, after being extended from October 31, 2022. In that report, Power Minister RK Singh’s office had exclusively told Moneycontrol that the emergency clause would be re-invoked whenever the need arises again.

On May 5 last year, when the country’s power demand had suddenly soared and thermal power plants had inadequate domestic coal to run fully, the power ministry invoked an emergency clause of the Electricity Act (section 11) and asked all thermal power plants running on imported coal to open and generate at their full capacity. At that time, most of these imported coal-based thermal power plants were shut due to high International coal prices and also because their power purchase agreements (PPAs) did not have adequate provisions for pass-through of the increased cost of generation. But, after the order, they had to mandatorily restart operations.