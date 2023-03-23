 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPower

7 hydropower projects with 3,110 MW capacity to be commissioned in FY 24

Sweta Goswami
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

It is the Northeast that the government is looking to tap into in a big way. At least 5,000 MW of installed hydroelectric power is under construction and more projects are being discussed in the region parts of which border China

Representative image

Seven hydropower projects with a total capacity of 3,110 megawatts (MW) will be commissioned in the financial year 2023-24 that begins on April 1, government data reviewed by Moneycontrol shows, as the Centre steps up efforts to narrow the demand and supply gap.

Of these, three projects, with a total capacity of 140 MW, are likely to get operational in May and June, when the demand for electricity is expected to see a sharp surge.

Since no hydropower capacity addition is expected in April, identified as a “crunch period”, the government has asked producers to re-start at least two non-operational hydropower projects – Kishenganga in Jammu and Kashmir and Sainj in Himachal Pradesh.

"As Grid-India has forecast, peak hydro availability in April this year is likely to be 18 percent below what it was last year because the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a hot and dry summer for most of India, which will adversely impact rainfall," a power official said, requesting anonymity.