Will take firm stand if anyone attempts to break NCP: Sharad Pawar

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

Notably, amid rumours that he is cosying up with the ruling BJP, Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would "100 per cent like to be the chief minister" of Maharashtra and that the NCP can stake a claim to the post of the CM "now also" instead of waiting for 2024 when Assembly polls are due in the state.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said NCP would have to act firmly if anyone is strategising to break the party, the comments coming against the backdrop of a buzz about his nephew Ajit Pawar's next political move.

"Tomorrow if anyone is attempting to break the party (NCP) then it is their strategy. If we have to take any stand, then we have to do it firmly.

"It is improper to talk about this today because we have not discussed this (issue)," Sharad Pawar said without elaborating.