 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union invite to speak on if India on right path under PM Modi

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

The development comes incidentally at a time of a raging debate over his cousin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments in London

Politicians like him may have their differences on individual policies at the central and state levels, however, they are all together on the same path for India's rise, Varun Gandhi said. (File photo of Varun Gandhi-PTI)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has turned down the Oxford Union's invite to speak at a debate on whether India is on the right path under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he sees no merit or integrity in voicing domestic challenges at an international forum and that such a step will be a "dishonourable act".

A source said Gandhi, who has been at times critical of the government's policies, took the decision as the noted debating society based at Oxford in England wanted him to speak against the motion that "This House Believes Modi's India Is On The Right Path".

The development comes incidentally at a time of a raging debate over his cousin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments in London which have been described by the ruling party as "demeaning" to Indian democracy, more so as they were made from the foreign soil.

The invitation for the debate, scheduled between April and June, was extended to the BJP lawmaker on behalf of the union's president Matthew Dick.