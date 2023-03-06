 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Sharad Pawar conveniently ignoring NE poll outcome and projecting Kasba bypoll result in Maha as indicator of change: CM Shinde

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Pawar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city by the Congress in the recently-held bypoll indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country.

File image: Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said NCP president Sharad Pawar is conveniently ignoring the poll outcome in three North-eastern states but is projecting the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll result as an indicator of change.

Pawar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city by the Congress in the recently-held bypoll indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country.

”Pawar is selectively looking at the poll results. He is ignoring the outcome of three states from North East region but is talking only about the Kasba Peth assembly segment,” Shinde told reporters on Sunday and took a dig, saying, ”I hope Pawar won’t doubt EVMs after the Kasba result”.

In the Kasba Peth byelection, Congress-MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar trounced BJP’s Hemant Rasne by more than 10,800 votes.