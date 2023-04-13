 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sena founder Bal Thackeray's name cannot be separated from Ayodhya movement: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Apr 13, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

Targeting Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said the state saw lack of development because of his ego

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the name of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray cannot be separated from the Ayodhya movement, a remark that came in the wake of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil questioning the role of Sena workers in the Babri mosque demolition.

Disapproving of Patil’s remarks, Shinde said Ayodhya was a matter of faith for him. Speaking at the Mumbai Tak-Baithak interaction, the chief minister said, ”I told BJP leader and minister Chandrakant Patil that he shouldn’t have spoken against Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Patil’s statement that not a single Sena worker was present when the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in 1992 has put the BJP in a spot, as it is a partner in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra government.

”Ayodhya is a matter of faith for me…We got the Shiv Sena name and symbol because people have accepted our stand on why we rebelled,” he said, adding that his government was not scared of holding local bodies elections in the state.