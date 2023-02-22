 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shiv Sena tussle: SC refuses to stay EC order granting bow and arrow symbol to Shinde faction

Feb 22, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

The Supreme Court permitted the Uddhav Thackeray faction to use the name 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' and 'flaming torch' symbol for the upcoming bye-elections in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth.

The Supreme Court on February 22, while hearing a plea moved by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, refused to stay the Election Commission's order that granted the party's name and bow and arrow symbol to the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The apex court, however, will continue its hearing on the Thackeray camp's plea, which has alleged that the EC did not take into account the intra-party majority it holds in the Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

The court has permitted the Thackeray faction to use the 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' name and 'flaming torch' symbol for the upcoming assembly bye-elections in Maharashtra's Chinchwad and Kasba Peth.

The court, furthermore, issued notice to the Shinde faction asking them to file replies to the Thackeray faction’s petition.