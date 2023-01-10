 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to end with mega event in Kashmir

Sohil Sehran
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

The Congress party’s MPs, state presidents, CLP leaders, and central leaders, besides party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to attend the event in Srinagar; 500 rooms have been booked for the visiting leaders.

The Congress is going big on its Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, and top party leaders from across India have been invited to participate in the final ceremony in summer capital Srinagar on January 30.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has invited the party’s MPs, state presidents, CLP leaders and central leaders, besides party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“To accommodate our guests in Srinagar, we have booked 500 hotel rooms in the city. The last day of the yatra will be a mega event, where Rahul Gandhi will address the people, party workers and Bharat Jodo Yatris,” said JKPCC’s working president Raman Bhalla.

The padayatra will enter Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir on January 20 after spending eight days in Punjab and culminate in Srinagar on January 30.

During the ten-day march, the yatra will cover a distance of 350 kilometres in the union territory and Rahul Gandhi will address three mega rallies, one each in Lakhanpur, Jammu City and Srinagar. He will also address small public meetings en route from the Jammu region to the Kashmir region.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will also raise the issues of restoration of statehood, elections and unemployment.