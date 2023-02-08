 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi's allegations against PM Modi expunged from Lok Sabha records

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi while speaking on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha on February 7 had questioned Prime Minister Modi’s relationship with Gautam Adani.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

The Lok Sabha Speaker on February 8 expunged the allegations levelled by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his association with industrialist Gautam Adani.

Gandhi, while speaking on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha on February 7, had questioned Prime Minister Modi’s relationship with Adani.

He had alleged that the businessman has been given undue favours by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

The remarks have been expunged by the Speaker invoking the rule that there was no proof from the former Congress president to authenticate the allegations made in Parliament.