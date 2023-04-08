 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at former Congress leaders as he keeps up attack over Adani issue

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi cited the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony in his tweet.

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at some leaders who have quit the Congress in recent years and some of whom have joined the BJP as he kept up his offensive against the government over the Adani issue.

"They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same – whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani's companies?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi and attached an image with the names of the leaders with that of Adani.

He cited the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Anil K Antony in his tweet. After quitting the Congress, Azad formed his own party, while the rest joined the BJP. Scindia is now a Union minister and Sarma the chief minister of Assam.

In another tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "How will inflation come down? How will the pain of the public be seen? The entire focus of the government is on increasing Adani's income and protecting it from the investigation." He also put out a chart showing the increase in prices of commodities such as rice, wheat flour, milk, ghee, oil, pulses and gas cylinder between 2013 and 2023, and said "your pocket is being picked through price rise".