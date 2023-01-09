 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi emerged as frontrunner for PM post in oppn camp: TMC's Shatrughan Sinha

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST

The actor-turned-politician said Gandhi's 3,570-km-long march is one of the most historic yatra that the country has witnessed in the recent past and can be compared with Lal Krishna Advani's 'Ram Rath Yatra' in the early 1990s.

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said he has now emerged as the "frontrunner for the PM post" in the opposition camp.

While speaking to PTI, the actor-turned-politician said Gandhi's 3,570-km-long march is one of the most historic yatra that the country has witnessed in the recent past and can be compared with Lal Krishna Advani's 'Ram Rath Yatra' in the early 1990s.

However, the former union minister dodged a question about his return to the Congress by saying that his "answer is Khamosh".

"Rahul Gandhi has come out as a frontrunner after this yatra, and is respectable leader now. He seems quite capable for the PM post.

"He has now become a frontrunner (for the PM post) in the opposition camp. Lakhs of people are coming out in his support. He has proved his leadership quality. People have accepted him as a leader," Sinha told PTI in a telephonic interview.

This is for the second time in the last three months that Sinha has come out with praising words for Rahul Gandhi and his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.