Proposal of increasing vehicles' speed limit on expressways to be discussed in TDC meeting this week

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said proposal of increasing the maximum speed limit of vehicles on expressways and highways will be discussed in Transport Development Council (TDC) meeting in Bengaluru this week. Another proposal to bring laws to use the sound of Indian musical instruments as a horn for vehicles will also be discussed in the meeting, he added.

The road transport and highways minister further said he is trying to work with the states to find ways to reduce accidents on National Highways as law and order comes under the state governments. Gadkari on Thursday will inaugurate a three-day conference cum public Expo Manthan in Bengaluru to anchor discussions across multiple issues and opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

In addition, the 41st Meeting of the Transport Development Council will be organised during the programme. Issues related to increasing the maximum speed limit on expressways and making a law to use only the sound of Indian musical instruments as a horn of vehicles will be deliberated in this week's TDC meeting, he told reporters here.

At present, the maximum speed limit notified by the road transport ministry is 100 kmph on national highways for cars and 120 kmph on expressways. The minister also said that to reduce accidents, he will ask private competent agencies to conduct safety audits of National Highways.

Last year, Gadkari said he was also studying the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles and replacing them with a more pleasant tune played on the All India Radio. The minister also said he is also considering a plan to mandate seat belts for inter-city buses.