PM makes a strong pitch for return of BJP govt at major rally in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

Stressing that fast-paced development was the need of the hour, he urged the people of Karnataka to help bring the State out of the ”politics of manipulation”.

Opposition leaders are shown shouting "maut ka saudagar", "chaiwallah", "chowkidar chor hai" and "Gautam Das" which seem to have no impact on Modi's journey.

Making a powerful pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of the State where Assembly polls are due by May, to give the party a full majority for a stable government.

Stressing that fast-paced development was the need of the hour, he urged the people of Karnataka to help bring the State out of the ”politics of manipulation”. The BJP wanted to make the State a driving force of developed India, while the Congress looked at it as ”an ATM that fills the treasury of its leaders”, he alleged.

”Karnataka has seen a long period of opportunistic and selfish coalition governments. Karnataka has faced losses due to such governments. So, for fast-paced development of Karnataka, BJP’s full majority, and stable government is needed,” Modi said.

Addressing a mega public meeting here, he asked, ”When no one gets full majority, will Karnataka be in bad shape or not? Do you want a strong and stable government or not? Do you want a government with full majority or not? ”The first job should be to bring Karnataka out of the politics of manipulation and take it forward at a fast pace,” he said.