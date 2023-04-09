 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over 2,000 rules, laws scrapped in last 9 years for ease of governance: Jitendra Singh

Moneycontrol News
Apr 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said more than 2,000 rules and laws were scrapped by the Narendra Modi government in the past nine years for ease of governance and ease of doing business, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

He said previous governments found "comfort in a status quoist approach", but Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated the courage and conviction to do away with such rules, many of which persisted since the time of British Raj and caused inconvenience to the citizens.

The ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens, said the Minister of State for Personnel.

He was speaking as the chief guest after presenting the Yashraj Bharati Samman (YBS) awards at a 'gratitude ceremony' organised by the Yashraj Research Foundation (YRF) here on Saturday night.