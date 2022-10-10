Mulayam Singh Yadav, three-time CM of UP, passes away aged 82 after battling multiple health issues

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder and patron of the Samajwadi Party (SP), passed away on October 10 at a private hospital in Gurugram after battling prolonged health issues. He was 82.

Yadav had been put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated.

Political career

Inspired by socialist Ram Manohar Lohia’s ideology, Yadav made his entry into the politics at the most opportune time in 1970’s. Taking part in several social movements, and fighting for the cause of minorities and backward classes, Netaji, as he was known, aced the politics of social justice.

The three-time chief minister of India’s most populous state was known for his ability to connect with the masses. With outside support from BJP, the political stalwart became UP’s 15th chief minister as Janata Dal leader in 1989, when the Congress was voted out and has failed to return to power in the state since. In 1992, Yadav formed his own Samajwadi Party (SP). In 1993, he allied with Kanshi Ram-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and returned as the UP CM for a second time.

In 2003, he was sworn in as the CM for the third time as the leader of an SP-led coalition. In 2002, the BJP and BSP joined hands to form a government under Dalit leader Mayawati, considered to be Yadav's greatest political rival. However, in August 2003, the BJP pulled out of the government and rebel legislators of the BSP left to allow Yadav to become the CM, with the support of independents and small parties.

His three non-consecutive terms as the CM together lasted nearly six years and 9 months.

He made his entry into central politics in 1996 as the Union defence minister in the United Front governments led by HD Deve Gowda and, later, IK Gujral.

As the three-time CM of India’s most populous state with the highest number of constituencies, Yadav commanded considerable political clout.

MY Factor

A strong advocate of secular politics, in 1990, he challenged Hindutva forces planning a ‘Kar Sewa’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Yadav’s comment — “Parinda bhi par nahi maar payega” — had set the ball rolling for the subsequent firing on ‘Kar Sewaks’ in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990. This administrative decision, in a moment, made him a champion of the Muslims and a villain for a section of Hindus.

For the critics, he then became ‘Maulana Mulayam’. But for the politician himself, it was a moment of building a strong voting block of Muslims and Yadavs, or The MY Factor, which eventually became the biggest pillar of strength for him and his future politics.

The legacy

In 2012, when UP headed for polls and SP won, he decided to pass on the baton to his son Akhilesh Yadav, widely credited with the spectacular victory of his Samajwadi Party. One of the youngest CMs of the country, Akhilesh’s vision and connect with the youth, was something his father thought was much needed for the party at that time

Akhilesh becoming the CM, surpassing Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, divided the family and led to the formation of two feuding groups.

The veteran leader leaves a rich and controversial legacy behind as the SP, now led by Akhilesh Yadav, continues to be a prominent player in Indian politics.