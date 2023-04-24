 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPs, MLAs with more than two children should be made ineligible to contest polls: Ajit Pawar

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

India has surpassed China in terms of population growth, Pawar said while speaking at an event in Baramati on Sunday.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said that people who go on to have more than two children should not be given any concessions, and even legislators in such cases should be made ineligible to contest elections.

"My grandfather used to tell me that when we got independence, our population was 35 crore and now it has reached 142 crore, and for that, we are all responsible," the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative Assembly said.

Pawar said that in an interview two days ago, he had asserted that all political parties should take this issue seriously.