Money laundering case: Bombay High Court refuses urgent hearing on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

The judge then asked Desai to submit before the court what treatment is required, and said a reply will then be sought from the ED and orders will be passed accordingly.

(Image: ANI)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant urgent hearing on former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in which fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides were involved.

The 62-year-old politician had approached the high court after a special court here rejected his bail plea on November 30.

The single bench of Justice M S Karnik denied Malik's request for an urgent hearing on his plea and directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response to the plea in two weeks.

The judge adjourned the matter to January 6.

As the matter was called out on Tuesday, Justice Karnik asked Malik's counsel Amit Desai to first satisfy the urgency for hearing the matter.

Desai then informed the court about the senior NCP leader's medical conditions.