MC Explains | Delhi’s First Citizen and her powers

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

Shelly Oberoi, put up by the AAP, and Rekha Gupta, supported by BJP, are vying for the post.

For the first time in 20 years, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will have one mayor following the reunification of the three civic bodies in May 2022.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Shelly Oberoi for the mayoral post, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up Rekha Gupta.

AAP wrested control of the civic body from the BJP on December 7 2022, ending its 15-year rule. The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the unified civic body was held on December 4, wherein AAP won 134 municipal wards, BJP 104, and Congress 9.