MC Explains | AAP gains national status, AITC, NCP derecognised; here is what you need to know

Sohil Sehran
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST

With the removal of the AITC, NCP, and CPI, only six parties will now be recognized as national parties: AAP, BJP, Congress, National People’s Party, CPM, and BSP.

A view of Election Commission of India office, in New Delhi. (Image- PTI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 10 granted national party status to the Aam Aadmi Party and derecognized three existing national parties - All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Communist Party of India (CPI).

The decision was taken after reviewing the performance of both national and state political parties during the two general election cycles in 2014 and 2019, as well as 21 state assembly elections. According to an ECI official, the three national parties were provided sufficient time to participate in more state assembly elections to maintain their status.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court directed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to issue an order before April 13, announcing national party status for the Aam Aadmi Party, which currently governs two states, Delhi and Punjab.

