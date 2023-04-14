 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamal Nath roped in to play 'troubleshooter' in Rajasthan after Sachin Pilot fast against Vasundhara rule 'graft'

Apr 14, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has been roped in by the party to play the role of a mediator in resolving the situation arising in the party's Rajasthan unit after Sachin Pilot's day-long fast in Jaipur seeking action against the alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Nath along with Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal met Pilot on Thursday to discuss his side of arguments and the former Rajasthan deputy CM conveyed to them that his fast was only directed at action against corruption and was not "anti-party" at all, sources said.

"Though the meeting was cordial nothing concrete came out of it," a source in the know of the developments told PTI.

Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday morning met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for the second time in two days to discuss the Rajasthan issue. He had also met Rahul Gandhi at his residence to discuss the matter.  Leaders close to Pilot have argued that his fast was only against the corruption under Vasundhara government and cannot be termed "anti-party".