Indian education’s missing link is “the bottomline”, says Delhi Deputy CM

Pallavi Singhal
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

To counter the education system, which focuses on “rote learning,” the Delhi government has started projects such as the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Seed Money to change their mindset from a jobseeker to a job provider, says Sisodia.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the city-state’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was trying to improve the quality of school education in the national capital, which he described as the bottomline.

“Everyone has worked on (the assumption that the) sky is the limit but no one worked on the quality of education, which forms the bottomline. While 1 percent of the country’s students are those who start working on AI (Artificial Intelligence), coding, programming in class VI, there is still the fact that we have been unable to determine the bottomline for our remaining 99 percent,” Sisodia said.

While the top 400 students of the country may become CEOs of the world’s top companies, that will not decide the national average, Sisodia said at the Delhi Education Summit, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“The average of the country will be decided by what students of government or even jhuggi schools are doing,” he said.

To counter the prevalent education system, which focuses on “rote learning,” the Delhi government has started projects such as the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Seed Money.

“We are working on giving our students a job provider mindset. We have thus begun an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and teach it to students of classes IX-XII. We teach them stories of common entrepreneurs like Bittu Tikki Wala whose tales are those of rags to riches. We make such classes interactive, inviting successful entrepreneurs to their classes,” he said.