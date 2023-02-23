 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I will bring out whole truth about formation of govt with Ajit Pawar: Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

The developments that led to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar taking oath as chief minister and deputy CM on November 23, 2019, are once again in focus after Fadnavis claimed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was in the loop all through.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he would bring to light the whole truth about his formation of a short-lived government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar in November 2019.

”All the details will surface gradually, and you all will learn about them. What is in the public domain is only half the truth. I will bring out all the details,” Fadnavis told reporters here, responding to questions.

"The moment I say something, more information comes out from the other side. I am the one who will bring out everything," he added. Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday cryptically that President’s rule in Maharashtra was lifted only after Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government was formed.