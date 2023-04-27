 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Corrupt system under previous govts halted Mathura's development: Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

Addressing a gathering for the upcoming municipal polls in Mathura, Adityanath slammed the ”corrupt and impoverished system” under various governments since Independence that had halted Mathura’s development.

The chief minister said Jawahar Bagh in Mathura had once been a ”hub of hooliganism”

Criticising previous governments for allegedly neglecting the development of Mathura, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government has launched projects worth Rs 32,000 crore that on completion would revive the grandeur and divinity of Mathura during the ’Dwapar era’.

Addressing a gathering for the upcoming municipal polls in Mathura, Adityanath slammed the ”corrupt and impoverished system” under various governments since Independence that had halted Mathura’s development.

He said the formation of the Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation in 2017 and then the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad have taken forward the action plan of overall development in Mathura.

”It is my good fortune the Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation was established by our government in 2017. By forming the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, work has been done to take forward the action plan for the overall development of this place,” the chief minister said, according to a statement issued here.