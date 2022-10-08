CM Bhupesh Baghel chairs conference of district collectors, senior cops

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday gave specific directions to senior district and police officials on issues related to law and order, online betting, drug peddling and crime against women and children.

The chief minister gave the directives while chairing a two-day conference of district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) here, an official said.

Baghel directed SPs to carry out visible policing while taking necessary steps to prevent crimes, a government public relations officer said. Expressing disappointment over slow pace of action in cases related to chit-fund frauds, the chief minister directed officials to accelerate the process of attaching properties owned by the chit-fund companies in other states, the official said.

Notably, with action against chit-fund companies, amount to the tune of Rs 40 crore has been returned to people who have been defrauded, he said. Chief secretary Amitabh Jain, additional chief secretary Subrata Sahoo, director general of police Ashok Juneja, divisional commissioners, inspector generals of police, collectors and SPs from all districts are attending the conference, the official said.

Baghel also instructed officials to keep a close vigil on drugs and narcotic substances being smuggled into Chhattisgarh from neighbouring states and take necessary action, he said. He asked officials to ensure close coordination with the neighbouring states at every level and launch a crackdown against narcotics networks, the officer added.