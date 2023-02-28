 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP set to launch mega Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka

Feb 28, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

BJP national president J P Nadda will kick-start the ’yatre’ from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district.

Seeking to give a boost to its campaign for the Assembly polls round the corner in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday will launch its ’Vijay Sankapla Yatre’ from four different directions across the state, in specially designed vehicles or ”Rathas” with the party’s central leaders set to give it a headstart.

BJP national president J P Nadda will kick-start the ’yatre’ from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to flag off another Yatre on March 2 from Nandagad in Belagavi district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to launch the third and fourth yatras that will start from Basavakalyana in Bidar district and Avathy in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, on March 3, in the morning and afternoon, respectively.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister and BJP’s Parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa, party’s state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and national General Secretary C T Ravi are among those expected to take part in the launch of the yatras.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Tuesday, Bommai said, ”PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda have been visiting the state already. Union Ministers Dharmandra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, who are poll in-charges too have visited. Many other important leaders too will visit the state for campaigning.”