BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will jointly contest 288 seats, no decision on seat-sharing yet: Bawankule

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Bharatiya Janta Party and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest all 288 Assembly and 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in alliance with other NDA constituents, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.

He said no formal decision had been taken so far on sharing of the seats.

His comments came amid reports that Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was getting a raw deal regarding the allocation of seats for the upcoming polls.  "The BJP and the Shiv Sena will contest 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 Vidhan Sabha seats in alliance with other constituents of the NDA," Bawankule said.

The Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October 2024.