 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in connection with land-for-jobs 'scam'

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

On March 15, a special CBI court granted bail to Yadav's father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi — both former Bihar chief ministers — sister Misa Bharti and others in the land-for-jobs "scam" case.

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on Saturday to be interrogated in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, after skipping three previous dates, officials said.

Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10:30 am, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was escorted to the investigation team after the completion of the necessary formalities.

The CBI had given an assurance to the Delhi High Court last week that it would not arrest Yadav this month. According to the RJD leader's counsel, Maninder Singh, Yadav had conveyed to the federal agency that he would require some time to appear before its sleuths as the ongoing Bihar Assembly session is scheduled to conclude on April 5.

Singh had also told the court that Yadav would appear before the investigating officer at the CBI headquarters in Delhi at 10:30 am on March 25.