2024 would be my last election if not voted to power, says Chandrababu Naidu

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

In an emotion-filled tone at a roadshow in Kurnool district late on Wednesday night, the former Chief Minister recalled his vow not to step into the Assembly till the TDP returned to power.

The 2024 elections would be his last if people did not elect the Telugu Desam Party to power, its chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said.

"If I have to go (back) to the Assembly, if I have to stay in politics and if justice is to be done to Andhra Pradesh unless you ensure our victory in the next election that could well be my last election," Naidu said.

"Will you bless me? Do you trust me," he asked the people, who responded rapturously.

Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress insulted his wife on the floor of the House, the Leader of Opposition had on November 19, 2021 vowed to step into the Andhra Pradesh Assembly again only after returning to power.

Reminding people at the roadshow of his vow, Naidu said the next election would be his last if he was not voted back to power.