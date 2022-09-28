GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Podcast
Deep Dive into the Merchant Digitisation Journey
Sep 28, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
Catch Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, PhonePe in conversation with Vivek Lohcheb, Vice President, Offline Business Development, PhonePe, as they Deep Dive Into The Merchant Digitisation Journey
TAGS:
#digitisation
#PhonePe
first published: Sep 28, 2022 07:57 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.