Happy International Women’s Day 2023: A look at how men and women spend their time

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Despite the huge strides made towards gender equality, numbers show that domestic responsibilities keep women busy and affect their ability to participate in the labour market.While men spend more time at work, women by far perform more duties around the house.A look at the percent of persons participating in employment activities in a day (15-59 years).Unpaid domestic work keeps Indian women busy. A look at the percent of persons participating in unpaid domestic services in a day (15-59 years).A look at the rate of persons participating in learning activities.