The week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, a day after dozens of migrants died in a fire at a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez.

A model presents a creation from the JianShangYun collection by Chinese designer Shuo Jiang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, Thursday, March 30.

A couple takes a selfie photo with cherry blossoms at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 29.

Devotees take holy dips and pray in the river Saryu on the occasion of Ram Navami festival, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama, in Ayodhya, Thursday, March 30.

A line of protesters supporting women's rights, dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale television series, and other Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 25.

A model for the Dieyingchongchong collections by Chinese designer Dong Yaer has final makeup applied backstage during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, Tuesday, March 28.

A man on a motorcycle crosses a suspension bridge over the Bagmati river in Lalitpur, Nepal, Monday, March 27.

