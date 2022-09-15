Roger Federer and his 20 Grand Slam titles

Moneycontrol News

Roger Federer holds the Wimbledon trophy and Mark Philippoussis holds the runners up plate after their Men's Final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 06 July, 2003 in Wimbledon, south London. Federer won 7-6, 6-2, 7-6.Roger Federer jokes around with Marat Safin of Russia as they hold their respective trophies during the awards ceremony following the end of the men's final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, 01 February 2004. Federer won 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-2.Roger Federer kisses the mens' singles trophy after defeating Andy Roddick of the US after their mens' singles match at the 118th Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London 03 July, 2004. Federer won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6, 6-4.On September 12, 2004, Roger Federer won his first US Open title defeating Lleyton Hewitt 6-0 7-6 6-0 in an hour and 49 minutes. (Image credit: @danicara77/Twitter)Roger Federer kisses the trophy after defeating Andy Roddick of US after their men's final match at the 119th Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, 3 July, 2005.Roger Federer beat Andre Agassi to win the US Open on September 11, 2005. (Image credit: @gigicat7_/Twitter)Roger Federer poses with the trophy the morning after winning the Australia Open men's singles title in Melbourne, 30 January 2006. Federer defeated Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus in four sets 5-7, 7-5, 6-0, 6-2 to win his second Australian Open title.Roger Federer holds the trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in Men's singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, in south London, July 9, 2006.Maria Sharapova (L) of Russia and Roger Federer pose together with their 2006 US Open Series trophies during a press conference at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center August 25, 2007 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York.With the Yarra River and the Melbourne skyline in the background, Roger Federer holds his trophy aloft the day after his men's singles final match against Fernando Gonzalez of Chile in the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne January 29, 2007. Federer beat Gonzalez 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.Roger Federer holds the trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain during the final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, in south London, 08 July 2007. Federer won the Wimbledon men's singles title for the fifth successive year with a 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-2 victory over Nadal.Roger Federer, 2007 US Open Champion, poses with the trophy in Times Square on September 10, 2007 in New York City.Roger Federer, the 2008 US Open Tennis Champion, poses with his trophy on a viewing deck at the Empire State Building on September 9, 2008 in New York City.Roger Federer kisses his trophy on June 8, 2009 during a photocall at the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, one day after winning against Swedish player Robin Soderling during their French Open tennis men's final match at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. Federer won his 14th major on June 7, 2009 with victory over Robin Soderling in the French Open final.Roger Federer, the Mens' Singles Champion 2009, poses with the Wimbledon Trophy and US tennis player and Ladies Singles Champion 2009 Serena Williams during the Champions dinner at the Intercontinental Hotel Park Lane, in central London, on July 5, 2009.Roger Federer smiles during a press conference following his victory over Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne early on February 1, 2010. Federer won the championship 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.Roger Federer and Serena Williams, 2012 Wimbledon Champions’ Ball after he defeated Andy Murray in the final, 4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4, to win the men's singles tennis title at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships. (Image credit: @HistorianTennis/Twitter)Roger Federer arrives holding the championship trophy for a photo opportunity the day after winning the Australian Open men's singles final for this 18th career Grand Slam in Melbourne on January 30, 2017.2017 Wimbledon Men's singles champion, Roger Federer posing with his trophy at the Champions Dinner in central London.Roger Federer holds the Australia Open trophy at Government House as he poses for pictures following his win in the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 29, 2018. Federer defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic in their men's singles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament.