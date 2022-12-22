IPL Auction 2023: Full list of players retained and released by all 10 franchises

Moneycontrol News

IPL Mini Auction 2023 is all set to take place on December 23 in Kochi. A total of 405 players are set to go under the hammer, out of which 273 are Indians, 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The window for the 10 franchises to retain players for the TATA Indian Premier League 2023 season ended on November 15. The franchises retained 163 players whereas 85 players were released from their existing squads. Ahead of the players auction, let's take a look at the players who were retained by the team and players who were released, and are up for bidding. (Image: IPL)Chennai Super Kings | Purse Remaining: Rs 20.45 crore | Available Slots: 9 (Indian - 5, Overseas - 2) (Image: IPL)Delhi Capitals | Purse Remaining: Rs 19.45 crore | Available Slots: 5 (Indian - 3, Overseas - 2) (Image: IPL)Gujarat Titans | Purse Remaining: Rs 19.5 crore | Available Slots: 7 (Indian - 4, Overseas - 3) (Image: IPL)Kolkata Knight Riders | Purse Remaining: Rs 7.05 crore | Available Slots: 11 (Indian - 8, Overseas - 3) (Image: IPL)Lucknow Super Giants | Purse Remaining: Rs 23.35 crore | Available Slots: 10 (Indian - 6, Overseas - 4) (Image: IPL)Mumbai Indian | Purse Remaining: Rs 20.55 crore | Available Slots: 9 (Indian - 6, Overseas - 3) (Image: IPL)Punjab Kings | Purse Remaining: Rs 32.20 crore | Available Slots: 9 (Indian - 6, Overseas - 3) (Image: IPL)Rajasthan Royals | Purse Remaining: Rs 13.20 crore | Available Slots: 9 (Indian - 5, Overseas - 4) (Image: IPL)Royal Challengers Bangalore | Purse Remaining: Rs 8.75 crore | Available Slots: 7 (Indian - 5, Overseas - 2) (Image: IPL)Sunrisers Hyderabad | Purse Remaining: Rs 42.25 crore | Available Slots: 13 (Indian - 9, Overseas - 4) (Image: IPL)