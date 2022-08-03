Meet US' richest people with the most kids. Elon Musk is 8th on the list

Moneycontrol News

A big Republican donor and wellness tycoon, VanderSloot has 14 children--six from his first marriage and eight from his current wife. They’ve been married for 26 years. His net worth is $3 billion. (Image credit: Melaleuca)Farris Wilks has 11 children. The petroleum industry titan has a net worth of $1.3 billion. He is the pastor of his own church, the Assembly of Yahweh Seventh Day Church in Texas. Wilks and his wife Jo Ann have been linked to conservative Christian groups and are active Republican donors, having donated generously to Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. (Image credit: Reuters)Founder of software companies Workday and PeopleSoft, David Duffield and his wife Cheryl have 10 children (five of them are adopted). His net worth is $9.6 billion (Image credit: Workday)Jerry Moyes and his wife Vickie have been married since the 1980s and have 10 children together. Moyes and his family's net worth is $1.4 billion. (Image credit: @ShipTranservice/Twitter)The founder of Trian Fund Management and activist investor has 10 children with three women. His net worth is $1.6 billion (Image credit: Unilever)Richard Schulze and his wife Maureen have 10 children. His net worth is $3.8 billion. (Image credit: cscoe-mn.org)Frederick Smith, founder, Chairman and CEO of FedEx has 10 children from two marriages. His net worth is $5.1 billion. (Image credit: logisticshalloffame)Elon Musk has fathered nine children with three women and had a 10th kid who died at infancy.