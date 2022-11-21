Looking for long-term bets? Here’s what MFs following ‘buy and hold’ approach bought

Market capitalization type: Mid-cap
Schemes (following the buy and hold approach) that newly added the stock: 11
Total schemes (following the buy and hold approach) that currently hold the stock: 26
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Aditya Birla SL India GenNext and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities fund
Market capitalization type: Large-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 8
Total schemes that currently holde the stock: 31
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Tata Focused Equity, Canara Rob Value, Aditya Birla SL Tax Relief '96 and HDFC Top 100 Fund
Market capitalization type: Large-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 7
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 28
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Kotak India EQ Contra, Kotak Tax Saver, Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield and NJ Balanced Advantage Fund
Market capitalization type: Large-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 7
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 49
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: DSP Flexi Cap, Canara Rob Small Cap and
NJ Balanced Advantage Fund
Market capitalization type: Large-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 7
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 31
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Tata Large Cap, LIC MF Tax and Kotak Infra & Eco Reform Fund
Market capitalization type: Large-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 7
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 19
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Cons, Nippon India Value and Aditya Birla SL India GenNext and ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund
Market capitalization type: Large-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 6
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 23
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Kotak India EQ Contra, HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity, Tata Dividend Yield and Kotak Multicap Fund
Market capitalization type: Large-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 6
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 40
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: UTI Value Opp, Aditya Birla SL Tax, UTI Focused Equity and IDFC Infrastructure Fund
Market capitalization type: Large-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 6
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 44
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Tata Resources & Energy, SBI Long Term Equity and Nippon India Value Fund
Market capitalization type: Mid-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 5
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 31
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Aditya Birla SL Midcap, Aditya Birla SL Bal Bhavishya Yojna and Axis Midcap Fund
Market capitalization type: Small-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 5
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 9
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Tata Business Cycle, L&T Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and Franklin India Smaller Cos Fund
Market capitalization type: Large-cap
Schemes that newly added the stock: 5
Total schemes that currently hold the stock: 52
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Cons, UTI Focused Equity and Franklin Build India Fund